Juki: Portuguese market performs well

Whereas many of the European countries stopped or postponed investments for new SMT equipment JUKI looks back on good business in Portugal.

The Portuguese SMT market is not very big and in past years business and customers were rather conservative with new investments. Juki is very proud that, regardless of the economic crisis and a low market potential, four deals could be concluded in 2009. Even more impressive was the fact that all three are new Juki customers.



The companies “Tecnimaster Lda.” and “Global Fire Equipment” decided to invest in the KE-2060 light flexible mounter, which is part of Juki’s Flexlinelight line.



The third customer “HFA” had a completely different requirement and decided to invest in a high performance line consisting of a FX-3 High-speed chip shooter combined with a KE-2080 high-speed flexible mounter and a TR-6 matrix tray changer. The complete line was additionally equipped with Juki’s IFS-X2-barcode option.



As the fourth customer Juki could welcome the company „EFACEC Sistemas de Electrónica S.A“ in the Juki family. The company invested in a complete Juki line consisting of a KE-2050R, a KE2060R, a TR6 matrix tray changer as well as the intelligent feeder system IFS-X2.