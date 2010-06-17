Coronex relies on Juki's SMT technology

Aiming for continual optimisation of the technical equipment, Germany-based EMS-provider Coronex Electronic GmbH focused on the expansion and renewal of their machinery in 2009.

The production process of electronic devices is becoming more and more complex. Coronex is ready to meet all future requirements regarding flexibility, quality and price-performance ratio. Aiming for continual optimisation of the technical equipment, Coronex focused on the expansion and renewal of their machinery in 2009. In the course of this process Coronex decided to choose Juki as their new partner for automated SMT assembly. Two new high-speed lines, consisting of three FX-3 and two KE-2080 placement modules were installed.Erhard Schäfer and Hans-Willi Langenkamp, General Managers of Coronex, made their decision for JUKI based on the profitability of the machines, their placement accuracy and their high placement rate. Additionally, the aspects of "fast and error-free setup" and "traceability" were important in the choice of the right partner, as the effects of one error on a complete production system can easily exceed the initial production cost.With Juki‘s IFS-X2, a closed-loop feeder system based on RFID technology, the complete material flow and production process is monitored. Thus Coronex can guarantee a fast and error-free setup, as well as full transparency due to the integrated traceability back to placement level. With their new lines Coronex has increased the actual placement capacity to 300.000 cph and is thus perfectly set to meet rising demands.Coronex also invested in the areas of automatic testing and THT soldering technologies. Recently an additional Viscom AOI system, as well as an x-ray system by Phoenix/XRay, have been added to their testing machinery. The purchase of a new Seho wave soldering unit with nitrogen atmosphere completed the expansion.Assured by a 20% increase of turnover in 2009, Coronex will stick to their continuing growth policy in the coming years. With their uncompromising customer orientation and an attractive and market-oriented price policy Coronex want to increase their market share. Their aim is to offer a permanent price-performance ratio and to enter into long lasting customer relationships.