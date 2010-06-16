ABB opens factory in Lodz in 4Q

Switzerland-based ABB is to open its new facility in Lodz in autumn this year.

The manufacturing facility, producing components and elements of power systems, sees an investment of around PLN 59 million (around EUR 14 million) and is to create around 70 new jobs in the area. A spokesperson confirmed to evertiq that the opening of the facility is scheduled for late 3Q / early 4Q this year.