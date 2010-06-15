Dipsol and Enthone expand collaboration

Enthone, a business of US based Cookson Electronics, and Japanese Dipsol Chemicals, has expanded its association to further integrate sales and OEM activities between the two companies.

As part of the agreement, Enthone has been named the European distributor for Dipsol.



Specifically, the collaboration leverages highly regarded Dipsol technology utilizing Enthone's global sales and distribution infrastructure. Enthone will now offer European and North American customers a complete line of both companies’ products and processes. Furthermore, OEM and applicator programs will be jointly introduced to the North American market. The programs will feature the technology portfolios and application expertise offered by both companies.