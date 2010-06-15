Kitron with new orders

EMS-provider Kitron has received new orders with a combined value of NOK 70 million (around EUR 9 million).

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal, Norway, has received new orders within the Medical equipment segment of about NOK 70 million (around EUR 9 million). Deliveries will take place in the second half of 2010.



Kitron is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany and China. Kitron had a revenue of about NOK 1.7 billion (around EUR 217 million) in 2009 and has about 1'100 employees.