PCB | September 16, 2005
Aspocomp sells business to Mecanova
Aspocomp Oy has today signed an agreement to sell its Mechanics business to the Nivala-based company Mecanova Oy. The transaction comprises the sale of the business operations, inventory, and fixed assets of Aspocomp's Klaukkala plant. Aspocomp and Mecanova have also signed a long-term lease agreement on the Klaukkala plant property, which is owned by Aspocomp.
All the employees of the Mechanics business (about 70 persons) will transfer into the new owner's employ under their current terms of employment.
In 2004, the Klaukkala plant had net sales of EUR 12.6 million and an operating
profit of EUR 0.1 million.
"In line with the strategy outlined in the autumn of 2004, Aspocomp will focus on its core businesses - printed circuit boards and modules - and seek to outpace market growth in these areas. The sale of the Mechanics business is part of the implementation of our strategy," says Maija-Liisa Friman, President and CEO of Aspocomp.
"The transaction serves to implement Mecanova's growth strategy, which aims to develop increasingly broader-based services for our customers. The Klaukkala plant bolsters and diversifies our expertise in mechanical design and fabrication alike," says Keijo Anttila, President, CEO, Mecanova.
Mecanova is a contract manufacturer specializing in mechanical components for the electronics industry. Its service portfolio covers the entire life cycle of its customers' products, from product development, design, and manufacture to after-sales marketing services. The company's service range also includes equipment assembly and testing.
Mecanova's customers are leading equipment manufacturers whose products are used in telecom infrastructure, industry, and healthcare. The Group's post-deal net sales will amount to over EUR 55 million. Contrary to the general trend in its sector, the company has grown significantly over the past three years. Mecanova is headquartered in Nivala. After the transaction, it will have about 370 employees in three localities.
In 2004, the Klaukkala plant had net sales of EUR 12.6 million and an operating
profit of EUR 0.1 million.
"In line with the strategy outlined in the autumn of 2004, Aspocomp will focus on its core businesses - printed circuit boards and modules - and seek to outpace market growth in these areas. The sale of the Mechanics business is part of the implementation of our strategy," says Maija-Liisa Friman, President and CEO of Aspocomp.
"The transaction serves to implement Mecanova's growth strategy, which aims to develop increasingly broader-based services for our customers. The Klaukkala plant bolsters and diversifies our expertise in mechanical design and fabrication alike," says Keijo Anttila, President, CEO, Mecanova.
Mecanova is a contract manufacturer specializing in mechanical components for the electronics industry. Its service portfolio covers the entire life cycle of its customers' products, from product development, design, and manufacture to after-sales marketing services. The company's service range also includes equipment assembly and testing.
Mecanova's customers are leading equipment manufacturers whose products are used in telecom infrastructure, industry, and healthcare. The Group's post-deal net sales will amount to over EUR 55 million. Contrary to the general trend in its sector, the company has grown significantly over the past three years. Mecanova is headquartered in Nivala. After the transaction, it will have about 370 employees in three localities.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments