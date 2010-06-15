Viasystems to start production in China again

PCB manufacturer Viasystems Group plans to resume full-capacity production at its Zhongshan PRC printed circuit board factory by the end of the week (June 18, 2010).

Installation of an interim source of electrical power has been completed, pending local authorities' tests of the interim circuits. Permanent repairs are expected to be installed during the coming months with no further interruption to production activities. Some of the plant's production processes were unaffected and others were temporarily halted because of an incident reported by the company on June 7.



The company has used available production capacities at its other printed circuit board factories to minimize any delays to customers. The incident's effect on the company's consolidated revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2010 and thereafter is expected to be minor, and the company has worked with the factory's customers to prioritize product orders after full production resumes.