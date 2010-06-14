Foxconn stopped hiring in China

EMS-giant Foxconn has stopped hiring new employees in China at the end of May and has already shifted some production from Shenzhen to other locations.

The EMS-provider is to ‘review resource allocation’ and has halted all hiring in China, spokesman Edmund Ding told news agency Bloomberg. The company wants to improve productivity per worker. However, he declined to comment further.



According to other reports, Foxconn has already started to shift production lines from Shenzhen to other Chinese manufacturing location in Northern and Western China. The two production bases that Foxconn currently operates in Shenzhen are to be pulled together and only a small number of production lines are to remain in the location.