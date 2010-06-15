Electronics Production | June 15, 2010
Molex extends Avnet Abacus partnership into automotive
Avnet Abacus and Molex extend their relationship to cover the manufacturer’s complete portfolio of automotive connector solutions throughout Europe.
The agreement extends Avnet Abacus European franchise agreement to cover specialist automotive connector families such as CMC hybrid connectors, the HSAutoLink I/O connector system and the MOX family of wire-to-board connectors.
Hagen Goetze, European Marketing Manager of Avnet Abacus commented, “We now offer the full portfolio of Molex products throughout Europe. Molex is well known for the exceptional high quality of its products which are widely accepted in the automotive market. We are looking forward not only to offering an extended range of solutions to our existing customers, but also to identifying new customers for Avnet Abacus and for Molex.”
Martin Pfeil, Distribution Corporate Account Manager of Molex added, “We are impressed with the way the Avnet Abacus organisation has evolved and the continuing strength and depth of our relationship with them. Avnet Abacus’ extended field sales and local technical marketing resources coupled with the Avnet global logistical and financial resources offers a unique value add to Molex automotive customers in the recovering market. This is a logical extension to a long term and very successful partnership.”
Hagen Goetze, European Marketing Manager of Avnet Abacus commented, “We now offer the full portfolio of Molex products throughout Europe. Molex is well known for the exceptional high quality of its products which are widely accepted in the automotive market. We are looking forward not only to offering an extended range of solutions to our existing customers, but also to identifying new customers for Avnet Abacus and for Molex.”
Martin Pfeil, Distribution Corporate Account Manager of Molex added, “We are impressed with the way the Avnet Abacus organisation has evolved and the continuing strength and depth of our relationship with them. Avnet Abacus’ extended field sales and local technical marketing resources coupled with the Avnet global logistical and financial resources offers a unique value add to Molex automotive customers in the recovering market. This is a logical extension to a long term and very successful partnership.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments