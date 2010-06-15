Molex extends Avnet Abacus partnership into automotive

Avnet Abacus and Molex extend their relationship to cover the manufacturer’s complete portfolio of automotive connector solutions throughout Europe.

The agreement extends Avnet Abacus European franchise agreement to cover specialist automotive connector families such as CMC hybrid connectors, the HSAutoLink I/O connector system and the MOX family of wire-to-board connectors.



Hagen Goetze, European Marketing Manager of Avnet Abacus commented, “We now offer the full portfolio of Molex products throughout Europe. Molex is well known for the exceptional high quality of its products which are widely accepted in the automotive market. We are looking forward not only to offering an extended range of solutions to our existing customers, but also to identifying new customers for Avnet Abacus and for Molex.”



Martin Pfeil, Distribution Corporate Account Manager of Molex added, “We are impressed with the way the Avnet Abacus organisation has evolved and the continuing strength and depth of our relationship with them. Avnet Abacus’ extended field sales and local technical marketing resources coupled with the Avnet global logistical and financial resources offers a unique value add to Molex automotive customers in the recovering market. This is a logical extension to a long term and very successful partnership.”