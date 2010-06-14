Digi-Key's sales in Europe more than double in Q1

Digi-Key has announced its sales in Europe for the first quarter of 2010 increased by 115% over sales figures for the first quarter of 2009.

Digi-Key's total sales worldwide for the first quarter of 2010 increased by 63% over worldwide sales in the first quarter of 2009.



"Digi-Key's sales growth in Europe for Q1 2010 demonstrates our presence and market share in European countries is increasing as we expand our reach and marketing efforts to our customers worldwide," said Mark Larson, Digi-Key's president and COO. "We attribute this success to increasing recognition of the fact that Digi-Key performs for engineers and purchasers in Europe, the increase of unique visitors to our website, and our commitment to provide the best service possible."