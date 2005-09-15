New CEO appointed at NOTE

NOTE's board of directors today appointed Arne Forslund as new CEO for the company. Arne Forslund starts his new job at November 1.

Arne Forslund has had leading position among others at Danaher Motion, Ortivus, Siemens-Elema and latest at Teleflex Morse as operations Director Europe. Arne Forslund succeeds Kjell-Åke Andersson who will be available for the management.



"Completely in accordance with our long-term strategy we have seeked and found a good replacement for Kjell-Åke Andersson, who has done a great job to consolidate the business. We are now moving on and obtain by Arne Forslund a leader with a clear growth focus and as we think is able to continously develop the business in a positive way", sayd Sten Dybeck, Chairman at NOTE AB.



"It is a challenge to lead a growth company like NOTE", said Arne Forslund. "NOTE has a modern business model and i will continue to work in accordance with the guidlines that the board sets up. I also hope that my international experiences will be in use", he adds.