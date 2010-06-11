RUAG to provide equipment for Galileo satellites

RUAG Space has been selected to supply components worth a total of approximately 35 million Euros to equip 14 satellites in the European Galileo navigation program.

During the preceding weeks Europe's largest independent supplier of products for the space industry had concluded the necessary agreements with the prime contractor for the Galileo satellites, OHB System, and with further industry partners. In addition to the central control computers and further electronic components, RUAG Space will also be responsible for manufacturing alignment mechanisms for the satellite's solar arrays, as well as antennas and a special multi-layer insulation blanket.