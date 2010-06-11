Korean components dominate iPhone 4

Most components in the new iPhone 4, such as the PCB, LCD display, battery and varistor are all made by Korean suppliers.

According to The Chosum Ilbo, Apple's chief operating officer Tim Cook recently visited the LG Display plant in Paju, Korea to discuss supply just before the Iphone 4 was presented. The same factory makes the LCD displays used in Apple's iPad. LG Display is one of the biggest competitors of Apple. They are also one of Apple's largest suppliers.



Samsung Electronics, another key competitors of Apple, supplies the key components used in the iPhone 4 including the flash memory. Apple has designed the CPU which currently is the fastest in the world. Production of the CPU is made by Samsung. Batteries and multi-layer ceramic capacitors are also made by Samsung according to The Chosum Ilbo.



Korean based Amotech produces the varistors to to protect circuits against excessive voltage. Korean printed circuit board producer is producing the flexible PCB, The Chosum Ilbo reported.