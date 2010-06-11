Electronics Production | June 11, 2010
MSC-Gleichmann Schweiz re-organised
The MSC-Group has now combined its existing three Swiss regional companies MSC Schweiz AG, Gleichmann Ultratec AG and Gleichmann Electronics Schweiz AG under the new name MSC-Gleichmann Schweiz AG.
This step was taken in order to underline the company’s solution competence and further optimizes its regional customer support in Switzerland. The new company, which initially starts with 18 employees, is led by Stefan Jutzi, Markus Gabrielli and Velmir Ceko. With four locations in Rotkreuz, Montreux, Biel and Volketswil, MSC-Gleichmann Schweiz AG is represented in both the German and French speaking parts of Switzerland.
“By combing personnel resources, which till now were distributed over the three existing companies, into MSC-Gleichmann Schweiz AG, the system competence of MSC-Gleichmann in the sectors microcontrollers, programmable logic, displays, batteries, quartz and RF products will be strengthened even more than previously,” explained Velimir Ceko.
Management team of the new company MSC-Gleichmann Schweiz AG (from left): Velmir Ceko, Markus Gabrielli and Stefan Jutzi.
“Especially customers that are looking for complete application-specific solutions in the form of starter kits or board-level products such as MSC’s ETX or Qseven platforms can now be supported in a more targeted and far more efficient manner,” added Stefan Jutzi.
Markus Gabrielli also sees advantages for customers in the centralized logistics. “The uniform handling of all Swiss orders using our ultra-modern MSC and Gleichmann electronics central warehouse in Germany, which is equipped with automated packaging and shipping systems, not only helps our customers to minimize their own logistics costs, but also guarantees them a high level of security and delivery reliability.”
