Oerlikon Systems wins order from Chip-Industry

Oerlikon Systems, based in Balzers (Liechtenstein) has received a multiple tool purchase order from the world's largest semiconductor foundry for its Clusterline 300II systems.

Oerlikon Systems has received a multiple tool purchase order from the world's largest semiconductor foundry for its Clusterline 300II systems. These contracts augment recent orders received from key semiconductor manufacturers in South Korea and Taiwan for the same Clusterline 300mm systems aimed at the packaging market.



"The ever increasing interest in our Clusterline products has been expected but the large multiple orders have exceeded our expectations" explains Andreas Dill, Head of Oerlikon Systems. "Based on our innovative cleaning solutions and thanks to our ongoing ‘Continuous Improvement Programs,' we succeeded in further reducing the Cost of Ownership of the Clusterline platforms."



Partnership with DKSH Taiwan as additional success factor

Another important factor in the success of the Clusterline concerns the local support teams. Since May 2009, DKSH Taiwan has managed all marketing, sales and service activities for Oerlikon Systems in the vital Taiwan market. The DKSH Taiwan team works closely together with the Oerlikon product managers and development teams in order to provide complete production solutions to existing and potential Oerlikon clients in Taiwan.