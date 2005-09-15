ESA awarded Nemerix multiple contracts

The European Space Agency has awarded Nemerix SA multiple development contracts for space and ground segment Galileo RF solutions.

Nemerix has developed the first European integrated GPS RF front end for use in space borne applications. ESA has been excited to work with large and capable small firms such as Nemerix who bring innovation to the European Space Program. NemeriX began work with ESA as part of a consortium with Austrian Aerospace, in order to develop an innovative GPS space receiver, "We chose NemeriX because of their proven ability to design and deliver ultra low power RF GPS receivers. Their technical team is unmatched and very easy to do business with," said Bernhard Eichinger, Project Leader, Austrian Aerospace. ESA's confidence in Nemerix capabilities is reflected in subsequent contracts where ESA awarded follow-on work directly to the rapidly

growing fabless semiconductor firm.



"NemeriX is able to deliver to ESA tangible product based on its proprietary RF and

in-house systems expertise which are needed to develop a low power, radiation hardened, multi-standard (Galileo, GPS, GLONASS) and multi-band (L1, L2, L5) GNSS front end", stated Dr. G. Seco, ESA Navigation Systems Engineer.



Following the delivery of prototypes of the GPS RF front end for space borne applications awarded to Nemerix from ESA in early 2005, NemeriX was awarded a contract from Galileo Joint Undertaking for the development of an IC for Galileo for land based applications targeted for completion in Q2 2007. "NemeriX is one of the very few companies which has developed an ASIC for RF down-conversion of Galileo Signals", asserts Vincent Gabaglio, Technical Division, Galileo Joint Undertaking (GJU), Brussels.



"Nemerix has and will continue to demonstrate its commitment to advanced multi-standard multi-band GNSS technologies through applications of our RF IC, low power, and systems expertise. We are excited to continue to meet the challenges posed by ESA/GJU," exclaims Vincent Mouret, CEO of Nemerix.