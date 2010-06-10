Scanfil acquires 40% of Panphonics

Scanfil has made an investment to new industrial branch and has acquired 40% of the shares of Panphonics, which develops and provides directional audio solutions.

Panphonics is the provider of directional audio solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Tampere, Finland, Panphonics manufactures patented directional audio solutions for acoustically demanding applications.



The company has over ten patents and patent applications. Panphonics is also component manufacturer and licensor of plan wave technology for industrial audio manufacturers and audio solution providers. Products are exported to over 30 countries and exports amount to over 85% of the turnover.