EB to temporarily dismiss max. 200 in Finland

EB, (Elektrobit) has starts personnel negotiations to adjust its cost level in the second half of 2010 to correspond its temporarily decreased order volumes.

The negotiations concern 517 employees working in Elektrobit Wireless Communications and Elektrobit Corporation in Finland.



The temporary dismissals target to cost savings of EUR 1.7 million in the second half of 2010. To achieve the targeted savings EB proposes to temporarily dismiss a maximum of 200 employees for maximum of 90 days.



The decrease of order volumes is caused by i.a. a cancellation of a customer project and uncertainty of new customer projects' realization and timing in Wireless Solutions business. This measure has no direct impact on EB's customer work or on Wireless Solutions business strategy.