Man loses unfair dismissal case against Celestica

A former employee of EMS-provider Celestica in Ireland has lost his unfair dismissal claim. The Employment Appeals Tribunal found that the man was fairly treated during a disciplinary procedure.

The man— a former equipment maintenance technician at Celestica—was dismissed after being accused of taunting a colleague who had difficulties with his next-door neighbour. The accused acknowledged to have posted newspaper clippings on the noticeboard, but saw it as a practical joke, writes The Independent.



After an internal investigation, the man received a written warning and lost 50% of his bonus. However, he refused to co-operate with a disciplinary hearing after more clipping were found on the colleagues work desk. He then received a letter of dismissal.



The Tribunal said its decision was influenced by inconsistencies in his evidence on what happened to the newspaper clippings, the article continues.