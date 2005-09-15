Danaher to leave Leica

Danaher announced yesterday that they did not intend ti revise their offer for the rest of the stocks of Leica Geosystems. The company has today decided to leave Leica Geosystems.

Danaher Corporation announced today that it has sold all 95,000 shares of Leica Geosystems common stock that it owns through its subsidiary, Edelweiss Holdings ApS.