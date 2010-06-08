PCB market is recovering

© AT&S

In 2010, the German PCB market will grow by some 16% to EUR 1.3 billion. The market for Integrated Circuits will increase by 8%, reaching EUR 600 million, writes the German trade association ZVEI.

In the market for electronic devices (in-house manufacturers and EMS-providers) is predicted to experience a 15% increase to EUR 23.6 billion. After the crisis year of 2009, the ZVEI experts predict a worldwide market recovery and the growth in 2010 will reach nearly 20%.The end of the economic crash in some key customer segments—such as automobile electronics—and the return to investments in the developed countries are likely to contribute to that growth. Added impetus is coming from the partially double-digit growth recorded for the industrial production in Asia, here in particular in China."We are quite confident that we have definitely left the crisis behind", said Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, PCB and Electronic Systems at ZVEI.Because of the recession in 2009, worldwide production capacity was reduced. With the current upswing in demand, this has led to prolonged delivery times for some components and basic material. This in turn has caused production losses on the customers’ side. At the same time, increased prices for energy, crude oil, metals and chemicals hamper the industry additionally. It is to be expected that the additional costs will be passed down through the supply chain.