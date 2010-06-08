Two key appointments at Axiom

UK based Axiom Manufacturing Services, has strengthened its senior team with two new recruits to help build on the firm’s ethos of providing the highest level of customer service.

Marc Shukman joins the south Wales-based PCB manufacturer, as supply chain manager and Mike Doyle as IT manager.



Marc previously worked as production planning manager at Japanese valve manufacturing specialist, Tomoe Valve, and brings 14 years experience within the manufacturing industry to Axiom. Marc will plan, develop, implement and deliver an effective end to end supply chain with a particular focus on achieving 100% On Time Delivery (OTD) to meet customer demand while minimising risks for the company.



Mike joins the firm to take on responsibility for Axiom’s IT and telecommunications infrastructure. He will ensure there are systems in place to enhance customer experience and increase efficiency.