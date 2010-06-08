Thales to supply Swedish Armed Forces

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has awarded Thales Norway a contract to supply the Swedish Armed Forces with a new Command and Control (C2) system for helicopter units.

According to the contract, Thales will be responsible for system design, integration and supply of C2 systems for Helicopter Units within the Swedish Armed Forces (SwAF). The system will provide improved command and control capability for helicopter units when deployed in national or international operations. It will be an integrated part of the Armed Forces overall C2 systems, and will be interoperable with existing mobile C2 systems within the Air Force and Nordic Battle Group.



Glenn Pedersen, Managing Director of Thales Norway, explains: "We are extremely proud of the trust we have been given by the FMV. This contract award recognises Thales’s technological excellence and expertise in modern C2 systems, and confirms Thales’s strong presence as a systems integrator in the Swedish market”.