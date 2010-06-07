CTS expands conformal coating capability

In order to support customers in highly specialized markets, CTS Corporation has expanded its in-house conformal coating capabilities at its Moorpark, California facility.

Customers in the medical, defense, aerospace and automotive markets find that CTS' in-house capability is very cost effective and reduces the manufacturing cycle time. The introduction of the Paratronix V494 Parylene coating machine will enable CTS to meet the high demands of these industries. The sophisticated process will provide transparent, ultra-thin, ultra-uniform coatings that are critical to protect electronic components in applications of high reliability sectors or those subject to harsh environment conditions.



CTS EMS has also added a Vapor Phase Promotion System to significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals. This is particularly important as CTS strives to 'Think Green' and supports a number of customers in the clean technology sector.