59 former employees from Asteel take legal action

59 former employees at the Douarnenez production site of EMS-provider AsteelFlash will take legal action in response to their dismissals.

The production facility in Douarnenez was closed down in September last year and with it all 134 employees were laid off. 59 of those have now engaged lawyer Rémois Philippe Brun. He is said to file 59 individual cases with the Labour Court if Quimper nex week, reports French magazine Le Télégramme.