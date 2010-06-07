Foxconn to up wages, again

EMS-provider Foxconn said it would offer a 66% performance-based pay rise to its workers in Shenzhen.

Production line workers at Foxconn would be able to earn monthly wages of CNY 2'000, provided they passed a 3 month performance review, writes Reuters. It was unclear what was included in the evaluation. The new increase—to be affective from October this year—will be paid additional to the earlier announced pay rise of 30%. That means that wages for production line workers would more than double.



"This wage increase has been instituted to safeguard the dignity of workers, accelerate economic transformation, support Foxconn's long-term objective of continued evolution from a manufacturing leader to a technology leader, and to rally and sustain the best of our workforce," Terry Gou is cited in the Reuters report in saying.



He concluded that other facilities in China would see a pay rise to; announcements starting at the beginning of July.