Bel Stewart to manufacture for Tyco Electronics

Tyco Electronics signed a second-source agreement that grants Bel Stewart Connector the rights to manufacture, market and sell Tyco Electronics’ new next-generation RJ point five connector.

“We previously worked with Bel Stewart Connector on second-source arrangements and are pleased that they will be a supplier for the RJ point five connector,” says Dennis Renaud, Tyco Electronics’ vice president of product management. “Our primary focus is to provide customers with a dependable second source for this new interface, and we strongly believe that Bel Stewart has the full capacity to fill this role.”



“Bel Stewart has a strong interest in teaming with technology-leading companies, like Tyco Electronics, as it allows us to expand our product breadth through cooperation and collaboration,” says Jeff Biss, product manager of passive jacks at Bel Stewart Connector. “The OEM community benefits from this kind of multi-sourced approach, which also increases our scope of service to the market overall.”