Bombardier Hungary to lay off further

Bombardier is to lay off additional staff at its Hungarian unit. The affected facility is located in Mátranovák.

The company has already reduced staff numbers in May and laid off some 60 employees at the facility in Mátranovák. However, local media reports that the layoffs could continue in autumnthis year, citing the company representative István Szini as source.



Indications are that a further 90 staff could be laid off during September and October. The facility currently employs around 720 staff.