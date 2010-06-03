Falcon PCB acquires Flex-Ability

The Falcon PCB Group will acquire the flexible circuit manufacturer Flex-Ability located in Hartlepool in the North East of England.

Established in 1987, Flex-Ability has over 22 years experience in the design, manufacture and assembly of Flexible and Flex Rigid Printed Circuit Boards. It has been suppling to the industry segments high technology military, medical, aerospace and telecoms sectors. The company will be renamed Merlin Flex-Ability ltd.



Falcon Group Chairman Neil Martin said “It is very much business as usual for Flex-Ability customers who will now benefit from the added strength, capability and support of the Falcon Group.