Eronet sign EUR 8.2 Million contract with Siemens

The contract includes construction and placing into operation of base stations according to turnkey principle, capacity extension of the existing system, delivery of equipment for additional BS configuration, additional radio network equipment and introduction of EDGE technology.

EDGE technology enables transfer of high-quality data services, such as transmission of video signal on mobile phones, on-line listening to radio stations, Internet surfing and transfer of e-mails via mobile phones.



Mr. Zoran Bakula, CEO of Eronet and Mr. Hubert Reinhold, Communications Department Technical Director in Siemens d.d. Zagreb signed the contract.



By signing this contract, a long-term successful cooperation of these two companies has been affirmed and a mutual wish expressed for continuation of partnership on other relevant projects.