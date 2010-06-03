Camtek hit by new patent lawsuit

Rudolph Technologies has filed on June 1, 2010, a new patent infringement claim in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota against Camtek.

The company claims that Camtek's Falcon and Gannet machines infringe Rudolph's new patent No. 7,779, 528. Camtek has not yet been served with a complaint in this lawsuit.



The 528 patent was issued on the same day Rudolph filed the new lawsuit against Camtek. Camtek intends to aggressively defend itself from the allegations in this claim.



An earlier patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek with respect to the same Falcon machines is under post trial motions following a jury verdict and judgment against Camtek. If Camtek is not successful in the post trial stage of that lawsuit, it intends to appeal the judgment.



Camtek is respecting the injunction issued by the court as part of the judgment entered on August 31, 2010 according to which Camtek is prohibited from making, using, selling or offering to sell Falcon systems in the United States until the expiration of plaintiff's patent. Accordingly, Camtek is not marketing or selling its Falcon products in the United States and has not sold any Gannet machines in the United States to date.