Nokia to produce smartphones in Romania

Mobilphone giant Nokia is said to manufacture smartphones at its Romanian manufacturing facility in Cluj.

The manufacturing unit is currently preparing to transition from basic phone assembly to smartphones, Risto Meskus, new director at Nokia Romania told the local Capital newspaper. It is not clear what kind of models the facility will actually produce.



The Finnish company started production in Cluj in February 2008 after a rather controversial transfer from Germany (evertiq reported). The facility currently employs some 4'000 staff.