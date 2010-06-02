Electronics manufacturing grows in Mexican Juárez region

The Mexican region is on the verge of becoming a major electronics manufacturing hub. 13’000 jobs have been added during the last 2 months.

Foxconn has already finished its expansion at the manufacturing facility in San Jeronimo—now employing some 7’000 staff—were the company mainly produces for Dell.



Other electronics giants in the region are growing too. Sweden-based white goods manufacturer Electrolux is currently building a new manufacturing facility in the region. Plan is to increase staff numbers from 4’300 to 6’300.



This makes the region extremely interesting for suppliers too. “We have received inquiries from several suppliers who want to come to Juárez because they are supplying Foxconn and want to locate near the plant,” Felipe Galan, director of Desarrollo Económico de Ciudad Juárez told El Paso Inc.