Sony and Nokia to re-evaluate Foxconn

Sony and Nokia are currently looking into their outsourcing partnerships with Foxconn due to the circumstances at the factories in China.

According to Agence France Presse, Sony has begun taking steps to re-evaluate the working environment at Foxconn. Nokia also said they are concerned and is in continuous contact with Foxconn to ensure any issues are identified and addressed as soon as possible, Agence France Press reported. Last Wednesday, Apple, Dell and HP all expressed the same concerns.



Activists on Tuesday abused Foxconn representatives whom tried to enter Computex Taipei, the largest IT-industry trade show in Asia. The protesters were shouting "Capitalists kill people". Foxconn chief Terry Gou were targeted along with other industry icons such as Apple chief executive Steve Jobs and Cher Wang, chairwoman of HTC Corp., according to an Inquirer.net report.