HP lays off 9000

HP will consolidate Enterprise Services’ commercial data centers, management platforms, networks, tools and applications to create a more scalable, modernized and automated IT infrastructure.

As a result of productivity gains and automation, HP expects to eliminate roughly 9,000 positions over a multi year period to reinvest for further growth and to increase shareholder value.



To fund this investment, HP will take a charge of approximately $1 billion over a multiyear period that will be included in its GAAP financial results.