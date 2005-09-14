SMT & Inspection | September 14, 2005
Boundary-Scan test to Corelis
Corelis Inc., integrated the Condor MTS 500 Digitaltest Flying Probe with the Corelis ScanPlus Boundary-Scan tools, producing a unified test system. By integrating the Flying Probe with
Boundary-Scan, a test methodology is created that allows for the comprehensive testing of board assemblies that include analog, digital, and mixed-signal, along with providing full test coverage of inaccessible pins in package types such as BGAs.
Boundary-Scan, a test methodology is created that allows for the comprehensive testing of board assemblies that include analog, digital, and mixed-signal, along with providing full test coverage of inaccessible pins in package types such as BGAs.
The integrated solution also allows in-system programming of CPLDs and Flash Memories. The integration of the Corelis ScanExpress boundary-scan tools with the Digitaltest Flying Probe is performed via the Digitaltest's Computer Integrated Test Environment (CITE). By including the Corelis' ScanPlus Runner DLL into a CITE test plan, a complete boundary-scan test or Flash Programming step can be incorporated into any given Flying Probe test program. Faults that are detected by the Boundary-Scan portion of the test are clearly displayed, providing fault-diagnostics down to the net and pin level.
"Digitaltest is excited to team with Corelis on the very first integration of their boundary-scan tools into our CITE platform" said Hans Baka, Digitaltest General Manager. "This potent combination now enables customers of Corelis and Digitaltest to test and in-system program a range of complex
assemblies that were not easily accessible to our complete range of products. As a global player in the electronic test business, Digitaltest is committed to supporting our customers with the best tools possible to increase the test coverage of our testers."
"Digitaltest added In-Circuit and Functional Test capabilities to their Flying Probe to move their flying probe from prototype to production." said Karla May, Strategic Accounts Manager at Corelis. "Now, users can increase their test coverage and reuse in production the boundary-scan test vectors
that were created in the lab, and extend the test coverage to digital portions of the board with no physical access. The combined test methodologies of the Digitaltest Flying Probe and Boundary-Scan, allow for extensive test procedures to be produced within days and at a substantially
reduced cost as compared with fixture based testing only." Boundary-Scan is an embedded IC technology for in-system programming and testing of digital circuit boards and components that have been standardized as IEEE Std 1149.1. Corelis' ScanPlus Boundary-Scan tools include hardware and software products offering exceptional ease-of-use combined with advanced technical innovation. Boundary-Scan operates as the perfect companion to the Digitaltest Flying Probe.
"Digitaltest is excited to team with Corelis on the very first integration of their boundary-scan tools into our CITE platform" said Hans Baka, Digitaltest General Manager. "This potent combination now enables customers of Corelis and Digitaltest to test and in-system program a range of complex
assemblies that were not easily accessible to our complete range of products. As a global player in the electronic test business, Digitaltest is committed to supporting our customers with the best tools possible to increase the test coverage of our testers."
"Digitaltest added In-Circuit and Functional Test capabilities to their Flying Probe to move their flying probe from prototype to production." said Karla May, Strategic Accounts Manager at Corelis. "Now, users can increase their test coverage and reuse in production the boundary-scan test vectors
that were created in the lab, and extend the test coverage to digital portions of the board with no physical access. The combined test methodologies of the Digitaltest Flying Probe and Boundary-Scan, allow for extensive test procedures to be produced within days and at a substantially
reduced cost as compared with fixture based testing only." Boundary-Scan is an embedded IC technology for in-system programming and testing of digital circuit boards and components that have been standardized as IEEE Std 1149.1. Corelis' ScanPlus Boundary-Scan tools include hardware and software products offering exceptional ease-of-use combined with advanced technical innovation. Boundary-Scan operates as the perfect companion to the Digitaltest Flying Probe.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments