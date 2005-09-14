Boundary-Scan test to Corelis

Corelis Inc., integrated the Condor MTS 500 Digitaltest Flying Probe with the Corelis ScanPlus Boundary-Scan tools, producing a unified test system. By integrating the Flying Probe with

Boundary-Scan, a test methodology is created that allows for the comprehensive testing of board assemblies that include analog, digital, and mixed-signal, along with providing full test coverage of inaccessible pins in package types such as BGAs.

The integrated solution also allows in-system programming of CPLDs and Flash Memories. The integration of the Corelis ScanExpress boundary-scan tools with the Digitaltest Flying Probe is performed via the Digitaltest's Computer Integrated Test Environment (CITE). By including the Corelis' ScanPlus Runner DLL into a CITE test plan, a complete boundary-scan test or Flash Programming step can be incorporated into any given Flying Probe test program. Faults that are detected by the Boundary-Scan portion of the test are clearly displayed, providing fault-diagnostics down to the net and pin level.



"Digitaltest is excited to team with Corelis on the very first integration of their boundary-scan tools into our CITE platform" said Hans Baka, Digitaltest General Manager. "This potent combination now enables customers of Corelis and Digitaltest to test and in-system program a range of complex

assemblies that were not easily accessible to our complete range of products. As a global player in the electronic test business, Digitaltest is committed to supporting our customers with the best tools possible to increase the test coverage of our testers."



"Digitaltest added In-Circuit and Functional Test capabilities to their Flying Probe to move their flying probe from prototype to production." said Karla May, Strategic Accounts Manager at Corelis. "Now, users can increase their test coverage and reuse in production the boundary-scan test vectors

that were created in the lab, and extend the test coverage to digital portions of the board with no physical access. The combined test methodologies of the Digitaltest Flying Probe and Boundary-Scan, allow for extensive test procedures to be produced within days and at a substantially

reduced cost as compared with fixture based testing only." Boundary-Scan is an embedded IC technology for in-system programming and testing of digital circuit boards and components that have been standardized as IEEE Std 1149.1. Corelis' ScanPlus Boundary-Scan tools include hardware and software products offering exceptional ease-of-use combined with advanced technical innovation. Boundary-Scan operates as the perfect companion to the Digitaltest Flying Probe.