iPad look-a-like iPed on sale in China

Just two months after the release of Apple's iPad, a Chinese look-a-like called “iPed” has hit the market in China.

Apple's original version iPad is not even on sale in China yet, but you can already find the look-a-like iPed in Shenzhen, China for almost a fifth of the price.



The lookalike runs on Google's Android operating system and is powered by Intel chip. The packaging looks like an iPad box. You can buy the iPed for UDS 105 (Apple's original starts at USD 499), according to Economictimes.



Apple and Foxconn refused to comment. Rumours have it that the original iPad is being manufactured in Foxconn's Shenzhen facility.