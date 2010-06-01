Teledyne EMS in agreement with Aegis

Aegis Software has announces the deployment of its manufacturing operations software at Teledyne EMS of

Lewisburg, USA.

Teledyne EMS, chose Aegis after an exhaustive evaluation of different systems. Their Aegis deployment provides Teledyne expedited process planning and launch using their customers' CAD and BOM data, shop floor WIP tracking, and quality and test management.



Teledyne invested in almost all modules of the Aegis system. The solution expedites their NPI process in the engineering office, dispatches paperless instructions to their shop floor stations, tracks product movement, collects quality and test information, guides repair, and makes all information available through real-time user-configured dashboards and historical

reports.