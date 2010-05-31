Top Official urges companies to look after their employees

Wang Yang, Communist Party chief of south China's Guangdong Province, urged companies to improve management and care more for their employees.

He stated—referring to the 10 suicides (+3 attempts) at Foxconn’s facility in Shenzhen—that the Party, government organizations and Foxconn must "work together and take effective measures to prevent similar tragedies from happening again", writes Xinhua.



Labour unions in private companies should be improved, so that working conditions and friendships amongst workers can be thus also be improved. "Economic development should be people-oriented," he continued in saying.