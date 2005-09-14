NCEPU and Mobitex to Establish joint Laboratory

North China Electric Power University (NCEPU) and Mobitex Technology AB will join forces to establish a "Mobitex Wireless Communication Laboratory" at the NCEPU campus in Beijing, P.R. China.

This project forms part of Mobitex Technology's long-term strategy to enhance its offer for dedicated private networks where mission critical communication is crucial. The utility industry has been identified as a particularly suitable area for MobitexT and this partnership will promote the use of wireless data within the electric power industry in China. The solutions, based upon the MobitexT technology, will initially focus on enhancing regional power distribution. Through the "Mobitex Wireless Communication Laboratory", NCEPU shall increase the influence of the MobitexT product on the Chinese Electrical Power Industry by: . adding MobitexT technology to the course design and graduation field practice of undergraduates, . offering MobitexT related training courses for technicians from power plants and power supply companies, . organising a team of researchers to develop MobitexT products that are applicable in the electrical power industry. The power industry is continually looking to improve its efficiency, to save cost and improve service. "We see the collaboration with NCEPU, a university with strong influence and vast competence within the field of electric power engineering and a first-rate reputation as one of the foremost universities in China, as a significant step towards breaking into the utility segment in China. The cooperation with NCEPU will make MobitexT even more competitive", concludes Dragi Atanasovski, Business Manager at Mobitex Technology AB.