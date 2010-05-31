Televés launches Polish subsidiary

Televés has launched its Polish subsidiary, which will provide the company with access to the largest domestic market amongst the newcomers to the European Union, Televés said.

Televés Poland will have its headquarters in the city of Wroclaw. The new subsidiary joins the others that Televés has in countries such as Portugal, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates.



“The Polish market is in many ways similar to the Spanish market and is a point of reference for those countries that joined the EU in 2004 (Hungary, The Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Baltic States), as well as for those nations with which it has historical and cultural links, such as the Ukraine and Belarus”, pointed out Luis Romero Suárez, Managing Director of Televes Poland.