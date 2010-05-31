Covidien to lay off in Ireland

Covidien—formerly Tyco Healthcare and headquartered in Dublin (Ireland)—is to lay off 199 staff at its manufacturing location in Tullamore.

The layoffs will affect 160 permanent and 39 temporary staff; scheduled for September this year. Workers have been offered 6 weeks of pay per year of service plus their statutory entitlements, writes RTE. The company stated that the measure is needed to secure the long-term viability of the operation and that it had exhausted all other options.



Covidien—spun-off in 2007 from Tyco International—is the biggest employer in the Irish town. The manufacturing facility in Tullamore employs around 650 staff. However, the company also announced a EUR3 million investment for the Midlands location.