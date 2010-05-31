Solaria hires new staff in Spain

Photovoltaic modules manufacturer Solaria has hired at least 100 new staff at it manufacturing locations in Spain.

Photovoltaic modules manufacturer Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente S.A., headquartered in Madrid, has cancelled its temporary employment regulation file—for its manufacturing locations in Fuenmayor and Puertollano. Additional to that, the company has also added new staff due to an increase in orders, writes cincodias.



The temporary employment regulation file for Fuenmayor—effective since February 25th, 2010—involved 34 employees. The file for Puertollano—in effect since August 8th, 2009—concerned 103 staff.





The manufacturer said that, as a result of "growing demand", it had taken on 100 new staff at the Puertollano plant and had almost doubled its staff at Fuenmayor. Solaria also indicated that, if forecasts for international orders are accurate, "the total workforce for the two factories will reach 1,000 employees by the end of the year".