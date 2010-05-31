Flextronics opens new facility in Ganzhou, China

EMS-provider Flextronics plans to develop a Power manufacturing and service facility in Ganzhou, Jiangxi (China).

In addition to providing telecom, computing and consumer OEMS with a range of power services from this location that will include standard chargers, magnetics and cables, Flextronics will develop this site for reverse logistics and repair activities specific to the Power industry. This highly synergized, vertically integrated Power campus, which will be positioned in proximity to key customer markets, is expected to be completed by April 2011 in a two-phase build-out.



Flextronics selected the Jiangxi province to expand its Power operations based on the high level of executive support from the local government, the educated and talented personnel, the advantage of the multiple export processing zones and excellent logistics infrastructure. Flextronics' Power business leverages a robust, end to end vertically integrated supply chain that ranges from complete charger assembly, plastics, and metal stamped parts to shipping, with plans to develop service capabilities based on demand and customer requirements.



"The Jiangxi Province of Ganzhou, which is the country's largest administrative district, is well known for its numerous universities and technical schools, making it an ideal recruiting location and attractive to Flextronics employees looking to further their experience and expertise," said Bob Roohparvar, president of Flextronics Power. "We are extremely pleased with today's ceremony and extend gratitude to the local government and distinguished guests for their continued support to Flextronics."