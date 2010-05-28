© Reuters

Foxconn to raise salary for its workers

EMS-provider Foxconn said that it would raise salaries for its workers by up to 20%.

Edmund Ding, spokesperson for Foxconn stated that 'the raise will be different depending on the location, but it will be around 20% on average”. The announcement comes after a much publicised wave of suicides at the companies sprawling manufacturing campus in Shenzhen City (Southern China). However, Foxconn stated that the pay raise had been on the cards for quite some time, but did not announce when it would go ahead with the plan.



An unnamed official is cited in several news reports in saying: "Feeling sad is contagious, and so is feeling happy. We hope the workers will have a positive attitude toward their lives."



The company apparently also plans to relocate around 20% of its staff in Shenzhen to other parts of the country, so that workers can be closer to their families.