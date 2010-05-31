Goepel electronic adds CSI to GATE program

Goepel electronic has incorporated Custom Systems Integration(CSI), based in Endicott, NY into its global alliance program GATE (Goepel Associated Technical Experts).

The focus of the cooperation is the development and practical implementation of new products and modules based on JTAG/Boundary Scan instrumentation as well as enhancements in the integration of JTAG/Boundary Scan products in test systems CSI provides worldwide.



“We see the partnership between CSI and Goepel electronic as a key strategic alliance to position our world class JTAG/Boundary Scan products into CSI’s Custom Test Systems,” says Jim O’Leary, Director of North American Sales at Goepel electronics USA.



Dave Jones, General Manager of CSI adds, “In today’s custom ATE environment teaming up with a capability or product expert yields a better performing lower cost customer solution. CSI is proud to team with Goepel electronic who is clearly a capability and product expert. Goepel electronic’s JTAG/Boundary Scan expertise and products, which CSI will integrate into customer test solutions will translate into enhanced fault detection, better fault isolation, device programming and provide the optimal ATE system. If customer product uses JTAG/Boundary Scan, CSI will give an additional test capability in less time and at a lower cost with Goepel electronic.”



The US based company was incorporated into the GATE program as Standard Member.