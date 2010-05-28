EDC secures contract from Northstar- Sitetel

Sweden-based EMS-provider EDC has secured a manufacturing contract from Northstar-Sitetel. The contract—with around SEK 4.5 million (around EUR 460'000)—is for the supply of PCBs.

Northstar-Sitetel has implemented a supplier evaluation in recent months to find a strategic partner for the electronics manufacturing to their base stations. EDC was one of the companies and has now been selected as supplier to Northstar Sitetel.



Mattias Weinesson, VP Global Distribution/Strategic Sourcing, says: "EDC has been working closely with us throughout the process and helped both us and our partners to improve the product by adding expertise in the areas of Design for Assembly (DFA) and Design for Manufacturing (DFM). EDC has also been very flexible and quick to acquire materials, offering very short lead times, which was an absolute necessity in this pressured project."



Olle Hultberg, CEO at EDC, says: "We are very pleased and proud to have received Northstar Sitetel's confidence to supply electronics for the new product generation. Our focus on flexibility and close cooperation with customers has proven to be a winning concept. We look forward to developing the products with Northstar Sitetel."