NDS to triple investment in China

NDS to invest heavily in China with new hires and new facilities to meet the growing demand for digital-TV services in China.

NDS plans to triple its investment in local people and infrastructure in 2010 as it increases development of solutions, partnerships and services for customers in China and the rest of the world.



Earlier this year NDS had increased its headcount by 73% in China in 12 months, reflecting strong demand for its products and services locally. Staff numbers will increase further in 2010, with local hires as well as the relocation of a percentage of existing NDS R&D resource from India and Israel.



NDS has identified a key growth opportunity through partnerships with Chinese companies in the consumer electronics space, semiconductors, systems integration, and digital-TV applications markets. NDS has already partnered with Changhong to develop a range of interactive applications for the Chinese market.



Just over a year ago, NDS opened an R&D centre in China, engineering and customer support facility in Shenzhen. With this new investment, NDS will increase employee numbers at the R&D facility as well as increasing its presence in locations that are close to customers, including in Beijing and Shanghai.