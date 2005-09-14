Mobitex Technology AB appoints new Managing Director

With effect from 1st September 2005 Göran Rydén, who has for the past two years been responsible for developing and implementing the Channel Sales strategy will become Managing Director of Mobitex Technology AB.

Prior to that time Göran held several senior positions within Ericsson, including Vice General Manager EHPT Brazil, Global Sales Manager EHPT and Business Manager at Ericsson Telecom.