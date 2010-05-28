Aixtron receives order from LDX

German based Aixtron has announced a new order from a new customer in China, LDX.

The order is for two Crius production deposition systems in the 31x2 inch configuration. The order was placed in the first quarter of 2010, and LDX will use the systems for GaN HB-LED production. They will be delivered in the second quarter of 2010, the local Aixtron support team installing and commissioning the new reactors at LDX’s new factory in Shanghai, China.



Manager of the LED project, Mr. Lin Loufei comments, “Our company has decided to make a strategic investment to enter the display backlighting business. This project requires rapid in-house LED development and the manufacturing of materials for epiwafer-based high brightness LEDs. We turned to Aixtron because of the company’s experience and the technical know-how its support team can bring to our project. The success of this venture will greatly depend on these Mocvd systems. We look forward to working with Aixtron to quickly and efficiently bring the new reactors into full production.”